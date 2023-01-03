Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,831 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 165,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,887. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

