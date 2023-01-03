Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. 3,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.