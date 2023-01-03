Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,139.44 ($37.82).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.17) to GBX 2,640 ($31.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.43) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($30.72) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($36.75) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.06), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,389,739.86). In other news, insider Charlotte Andsager bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($27.43) per share, for a total transaction of £91,080 ($109,734.94). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.06), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,389,739.86).

WIZZ opened at GBX 1,962.50 ($23.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($15.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,895 ($58.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,090.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,988.98.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

