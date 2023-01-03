WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

