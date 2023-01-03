WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $88,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

BDJ stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

