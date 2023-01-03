WNY Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

