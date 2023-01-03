WNY Asset Management LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,711,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $350.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.