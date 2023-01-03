WNY Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after acquiring an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK opened at $172.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $263.84.

