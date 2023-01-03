WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

