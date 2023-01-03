WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 8,013 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 437.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.