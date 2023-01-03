Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTKWY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($134.04) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($138.30) to €124.00 ($131.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($104.26) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

