XRUN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,539.41 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $312.90 million and $146,539.41 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars.

