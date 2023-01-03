XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $46.72 million and $1.80 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228852 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00308918 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $298,760.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

