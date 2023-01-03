YUSD Stablecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $156,396.19 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.09 million and approximately $156,396.19 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00462961 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.02239957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.00 or 0.29624797 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00036703 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $142,937.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

