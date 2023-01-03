Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Zoetis stock opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.