Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $64.33 Average PT from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ZRSEF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $334.30.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products, as well as medicines management services. It also operates stationary pharmacy shops.

