1,100,000 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Serengeti Asset Management LP

Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Aurora Innovation comprises about 7.6% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 3,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,179. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 1,815.83%.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

