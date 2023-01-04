1,134 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.39. 15,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,697. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

