1eco (1ECO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $774.39

1eco (1ECO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, 1eco has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular exchanges. 1eco has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and $774.39 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00475651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.02204349 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.23 or 0.30436808 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,001,785 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.