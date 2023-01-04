20,000 Shares in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of InfuSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $179.74 million, a P/E ratio of 868.00 and a beta of 1.15.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,261 in the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

