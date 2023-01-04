20,405 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.90. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,979. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.57.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.