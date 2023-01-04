30,000 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.7% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,717,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $121,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 141,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,982. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

