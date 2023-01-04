6,080 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,571 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

