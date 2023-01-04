75,000 Shares in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,974,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

BPAC stock remained flat at $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.