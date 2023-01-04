A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATEN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 717,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

