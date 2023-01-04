AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Trading Down 3.2%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.41. 3,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $25,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,974. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAON by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.