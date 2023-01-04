Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 19,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,124. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.89.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.