Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 19,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,124. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

