abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON ABD opened at GBX 284 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.32. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 243 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($3.89). The company has a market capitalization of £300.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.78.

Get abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust alerts:

About abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.