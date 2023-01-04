Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Down 8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 3,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

