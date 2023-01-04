ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 45,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 610,826 shares.The stock last traded at $9.63 and had previously closed at $9.60.

ACMR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $537.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

