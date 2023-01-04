Adam R. Craig Sells 84,683 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 2,673,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,720. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

