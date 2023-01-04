Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 102,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 906,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,951,000 after acquiring an additional 417,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 160,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

