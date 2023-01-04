Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.33. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $381.23.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

