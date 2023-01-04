Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 3.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

