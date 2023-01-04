Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in December

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,317,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 4,904,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43,178.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

