ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.30

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 69166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$74.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

