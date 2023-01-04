Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 749,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adient by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

