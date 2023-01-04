Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $343.20 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $564.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.