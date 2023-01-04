Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe stock opened at $336.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.15 and a 200-day moving average of $350.59. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $564.30.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

