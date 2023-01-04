Advisor Resource Council Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 136,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.