Advisor Resource Council Invests $325,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $273.32 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,390 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

