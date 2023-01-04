Advisor Resource Council Invests $325,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $273.32 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.59.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,390 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
