Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 20,616 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. EOG Resources comprises about 1.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 40.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

