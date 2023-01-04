Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.46.

CMG stock opened at $1,371.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,477.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,503.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

