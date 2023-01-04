Advisor Resource Council Sells 118,728 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,728 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

