Advisor Resource Council Sells 2,514 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

