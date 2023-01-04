Advisor Resource Council Sells 6,589 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in McKesson were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.61. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

