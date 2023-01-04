Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aegon Trading Up 1.8 %

AEG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.00) to €5.00 ($5.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.28) to €5.70 ($6.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

