Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aegon Trading Up 1.8 %
AEG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.
Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
