Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 9.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.95. 231,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,809,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 32.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 7.9% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

