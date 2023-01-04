African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE AGAC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. African Gold Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

