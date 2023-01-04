agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 22,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $227,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,023,929. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after buying an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

agilon health Stock Performance

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

agilon health stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

